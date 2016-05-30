May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Monday in Chester-le-Street, England
England 1st innings 498 for 9 decl (M. Ali 155no, A. Hales 83, J. Root 80; N. Pradeep 4-107)
Sri Lanka 1st innings 101 (S. Broad 4-40)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 309-5)
D. Karunaratne c Root b Woakes 26
K. Silva c Bairstow b Finn 60
K. Mendis c Bairstow b Anderson 26
L. Thirimanne b Ali 13
A. Mathews c Bairstow b Anderson 80
D. Chandimal b Broad 126
M. Siriwardana c Hales b Anderson 35
R. Herath lbw b Anderson 61
S. Eranga b Anderson 1
S. Lakmal c Broad b Woakes 11
N. Pradeep not out 13
Extras (b-5 lb-11 nb-6 w-1) 23
Total (all out, 128.2 overs) 475
Fall of wickets: 1-38 D. Karunaratne,2-79 K. Mendis,3-100 L. Thirimanne,4-182 K. Silva,5-222 A. Mathews,6-314 M. Siriwardana,7-430 R. Herath,8-442 S. Eranga,9-453 D. Chandimal,10-475 S. Lakmal
Bowling
J. Anderson 27 - 9 - 58 - 5
S. Broad 24 - 6 - 71 - 1(nb-2)
C. Woakes 27.2 - 8 - 103 - 2(w-1)
S. Finn 19 - 0 - 78 - 1(nb-1)
M. Ali 28 - 5 - 136 - 1(nb-3)
J. Vince 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
J. Root 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
England 2nd innings (Target: 79 runs)
A. Cook not out 47
A. Hales b Siriwardana 11
N. Compton not out 22
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 23.2 overs) 80
Fall of wickets: 1-35 A. Hales
Did not bat: J. Root, J. Vince, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson
Bowling
R. Herath 10 - 3 - 18 - 0
N. Pradeep 2 - 0 - 12 - 0
M. Siriwardana 7.2 - 0 - 37 - 1
S. Lakmal 3 - 0 - 9 - 0
S. Eranga 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: England won by 9 wickets