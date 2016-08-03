Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Wednesday in Birmingham, England England 1st innings A. Cook lbw b R. Ali 45 A. Hales c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 17 J. Root c Hafeez b So. Khan 3 J. Vince c Y. Khan b So. Khan 39 G. Ballance c S. Ahmed b Shah 70 J. Bairstow c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 12 M. Ali c S. Ahmed b Amir 63 C. Woakes c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 9 S. Broad c Az. Ali b Amir 13 S. Finn not out 15 J. Anderson lbw b So. Khan 5 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6 Total (all out, 86 overs) 297 Fall of wickets: 1-36 A. Hales,2-48 J. Root,3-75 A. Cook,4-144 J. Vince,5-158 J. Bairstow,6-224 G. Ballance,7-244 C. Woakes,8-276 S. Broad,9-278 M. Ali,10-297 J. Anderson Bowling M. Amir 16 - 3 - 53 - 2 So. Khan 23 - 3 - 96 - 5(nb-4) R. Ali 20 - 4 - 83 - 2(w-1) Y. Shah 27 - 3 - 64 - 1 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Richie Richardson
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.