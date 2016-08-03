Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Wednesday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings 196 (J. Blackwood 62; R. Ashwin 5-52) India 1st innings 500 for 9 decl (L. Rahul 158, A. Rahane 108no; R. Chase 5-121) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 48-4) K. Brathwaite c Rahul b Mishra 23 R. Chandrika b I. Sharma 1 Da. Bravo c Rahul b Shami 20 M. Samuels b Shami 0 J. Blackwood c Pujara b R. Ashwin 63 R. Chase not out 137 S. Dowrich lbw b Mishra 74 J. Holder not out 64 Extras (lb-2 nb-3 w-1) 6 Total (for 6 wickets, 104 overs) 388 Fall of wickets: 1-5 R. Chandrika,2-41 K. Brathwaite,3-41 M. Samuels,4-48 Da. Bravo,5-141 J. Blackwood,6-285 S. Dowrich Did not bat: D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 18 - 3 - 56 - 1(nb-2) M. Shami 19 - 3 - 82 - 2 A. Mishra 25 - 6 - 90 - 2(nb-1) U. Yadav 12 - 2 - 44 - 0(w-1) R. Ashwin 30 - 4 - 114 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Duguid Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Draw
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.