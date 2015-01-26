Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth Triangular Series match between Australia and India on Monday in Sydney, Australia
India Innings
A. Rahane not out 28
S. Dhawan c Finch b Starc 8
A. Rayudu c Warner b M. Marsh 23
V. Kohli not out 3
Extras (w-7) 7
Total (for 2 wickets, 16 overs) 69
Fall of wickets: 1-24 S. Dhawan,2-62 A. Rayudu
Did not bat: S. Raina, M. Dhoni, S. Binny, A. Patel, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, I. Sharma
Bowling
M. Starc 4 - 0 - 11 - 1(w-1)
J. Hazlewood 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-3)
M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 21 - 1(w-2)
X. Doherty 3 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1)
J. Faulkner 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Paul Wilson
TV umpire: Mick Martell
Match referee: Andy Pycroft
Result: No result