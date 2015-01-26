Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth Triangular Series match between Australia and India on Monday in Sydney, Australia India Innings A. Rahane not out 28 S. Dhawan c Finch b Starc 8 A. Rayudu c Warner b M. Marsh 23 V. Kohli not out 3 Extras (w-7) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 16 overs) 69 Fall of wickets: 1-24 S. Dhawan,2-62 A. Rayudu Did not bat: S. Raina, M. Dhoni, S. Binny, A. Patel, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, I. Sharma Bowling M. Starc 4 - 0 - 11 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-3) M. Marsh 3 - 0 - 21 - 1(w-2) X. Doherty 3 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1) J. Faulkner 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Wilson TV umpire: Mick Martell Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: No result