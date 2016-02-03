Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill run out (Maxwell) 90 B. McCullum b Faulkner 44 K. Williamson c S. Marsh b Hazlewood 0 H. Nicholls c Wade b M. Marsh 61 G. Elliott c Hastings b M. Marsh 21 C. Anderson c Richardson b Hastings 10 L. Ronchi b Hazlewood 16 M. Santner not out 35 A. Milne c&b Faulkner 14 M. Henry not out 5 Extras (b-1 lb-3 w-7) 11 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 307 Fall of wickets: 1-79 B. McCullum,2-81 K. Williamson,3-181 M. Guptill,4-205 G. Elliott,5-231 H. Nicholls,6-234 C. Anderson,7-263 L. Ronchi,8-290 A. Milne Did not bat: T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 1 - 68 - 2(w-1) K. Richardson 10 - 1 - 64 - 0 J. Hastings 10 - 0 - 39 - 1 J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 67 - 2 G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-2) M. Marsh 7 - 0 - 35 - 2 Australia Innings S. Marsh c Guptill b Henry 5 D. Warner lbw b Boult 12 S. Smith b Henry 18 G. Bailey c Anderson b Henry 2 G. Maxwell c Williamson b Boult 0 M. Marsh c B. McCullum b Boult 0 M. Wade c Nicholls b Anderson 37 J. Faulkner b Milne 36 J. Hastings c Guptill b Santner 8 K. Richardson c Williamson b Santner 19 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (all out, 24.2 overs) 148 Fall of wickets: 1-10 S. Marsh,2-33 S. Smith,3-39 D. Warner,4-40 G. Bailey,5-40 G. Maxwell,6-41 M. Marsh,7-120 M. Wade,8-121 J. Faulkner,9-148 K. Richardson,10-148 J. Hastings Bowling T. Boult 7 - 0 - 38 - 3 M. Henry 6 - 0 - 41 - 3(w-3) A. Milne 6 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-3) C. Anderson 4 - 1 - 14 - 1(w-3) G. Elliott 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 M. Santner 0.2 - 0 - 0 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Derek Walker TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 159 runs