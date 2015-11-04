Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and England on Wednesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings 234 (Misbah-ul-Haq 71; J. Anderson 4-17)
England 1st innings 306 (J. Taylor 76; S. Malik 4-33)
Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 146-3)
M. Hafeez c Bell b Ali 151
Az. Ali run out (Bell, Rashid) 34
S. Malik lbw b Anderson 0
Y. Khan lbw b Broad 14
R. Ali b Anderson 0
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 38
A. Shafiq b Broad 46
S. Ahmed b Patel 36
Y. Shah c Broad b Rashid 4
W. Riaz run out (Bell, Bairstow) 21
Z. Babar not out 0
Extras (b-6 lb-5) 11
Total (all out, 118.2 overs) 355
Fall of wickets: 1-101 Az. Ali,2-105 S. Malik,3-146 Y. Khan,4-152 R. Ali,5-245 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-257 M. Hafeez,7-312 S. Ahmed,8-319 Y. Shah,9-354 A. Shafiq,10-355 W. Riaz
Bowling
J. Anderson 26 - 8 - 52 - 2
S. Broad 23 - 6 - 44 - 3
S. Patel 19 - 1 - 79 - 1
M. Ali 21.2 - 1 - 72 - 1
A. Rashid 29 - 3 - 97 - 1
England 2nd innings (Target: 284 runs)
M. Ali lbw b Malik 22
A. Cook not out 17
I. Bell b Malik 0
J. Root not out 6
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for 2 wickets, 22 overs) 46
Fall of wickets: 1-34 M. Ali,2-34 I. Bell
To bat: J. Taylor, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, S. Patel, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
R. Ali 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
W. Riaz 2 - 0 - 10 - 0(nb-1)
Z. Babar 9 - 2 - 11 - 0
S. Malik 7 - 3 - 8 - 2
Y. Shah 2 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Andy Pycroft