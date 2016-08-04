Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne c Burns b Starc 0
K. Silva c Nevill b Starc 5
K. Perera c Smith b Lyon 49
K. Mendis c Nevill b Starc 86
A. Mathews c Nevill b M. Marsh 54
D. Chandimal c Khawaja b Hazlewood 5
D. de Silva lbw b Holland 37
D. Perera lbw b Lyon 16
R. Herath b Starc 14
L. Sandakan b Starc 1
V. Fernando not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-10) 14
Total (all out, 73.1 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-9 K. Silva,3-117 K. Perera,4-184 K. Mendis,5-199 D. Chandimal,6-224 A. Mathews,7-259 D. Perera,8-265 D. de Silva,9-274 L. Sandakan,10-281 R. Herath
Bowling
M. Starc 16.1 - 7 - 44 - 5
J. Hazlewood 15 - 3 - 51 - 1
N. Lyon 18 - 1 - 78 - 2
M. Marsh 9 - 0 - 30 - 1
J. Holland 15 - 0 - 64 - 1
Australia 1st innings
J. Burns c D. Perera b V. Fernando 0
D. Warner c Mathews b D. Perera 42
U. Khawaja not out 11
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 2 wickets, 13.3 overs) 54
Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-54 D. Warner
To bat: S. Smith, A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Holland, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
V. Fernando 2 - 0 - 16 - 1
R. Herath 1 - 0 - 3 - 0
D. Perera 5.3 - 1 - 14 - 1
A. Mathews 3 - 1 - 13 - 0
D. de Silva 2 - 1 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Chris Broad