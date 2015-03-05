Cricket-Boult ruled out for New Zealand, Kuggeleijn called in
WELLINGTON, March 24 New Zealand's left-arm seamer Trent Boult has been ruled out of the third test against South Africa and been replaced in the squad by the uncapped Scott Kuggeleijn.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Scotland on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand Scotland Innings K. Coetzer c Sarkar b Nas. Hossain 156 C. MacLeod c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 11 H. Gardiner c Sarkar b Ahmed 19 M. Machan c&b Sa. Rahman 35 P. Mommsen c Sarkar b Nas. Hossain 39 R. Berrington c Rahim b Ahmed 26 M. Cross c Sa. Rahman b Ahmed 20 J. Davey not out 4 M. Haq c Sarkar b Al Hasan 1 A. Evans not out 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-5) 7 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 318 Fall of wickets: 1-13 C. MacLeod,2-38 H. Gardiner,3-116 M. Machan,4-257 P. Mommsen,5-269 K. Coetzer,6-308 R. Berrington,7-312 M. Cross,8-315 M. Haq Did not bat: I. Wardlaw Bowling M. Mortaza 8 - 0 - 60 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 43 - 3(w-2) R. Hossain 8 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1) M. Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 29 - 0 Sa. Rahman 7 - 0 - 47 - 1 Nas. Hossain 5 - 0 - 32 - 2 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal lbw b Davey 95 S. Sarkar c Cross b Davey 2 M. Mahmudullah b Wardlaw 62 M. Rahim c MacLeod b Evans 60 S. Al Hasan not out 52 Sa. Rahman not out 42 Extras (nb-1 w-8) 9 Total (for 4 wickets, 48.1 overs) 322 Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Sarkar,2-144 M. Mahmudullah,3-201 T. Iqbal,4-247 M. Rahim Did not bat: A. Haque, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, R. Hossain, T. Ahmed Bowling I. Wardlaw 9.1 - 0 - 75 - 1(w-2) J. Davey 10 - 0 - 68 - 2(w-5) A. Evans 10 - 1 - 67 - 1 M. Machan 7 - 0 - 45 - 0 M. Haq 10 - 0 - 49 - 0(nb-1 w-1) R. Berrington 2 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Referee: Simon Fry Referee: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: David Boon Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
BENGALURU, March 23 India have called up uncapped batsman Shreyas Iyer for the fourth and final test against Australia as cover for captain Virat Kohli who has not recovered fully from a shoulder injury.