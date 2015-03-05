March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Scotland on Thursday in Nelson, New Zealand Scotland Innings K. Coetzer c Sarkar b Nas. Hossain 156 C. MacLeod c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 11 H. Gardiner c Sarkar b Ahmed 19 M. Machan c&b Sa. Rahman 35 P. Mommsen c Sarkar b Nas. Hossain 39 R. Berrington c Rahim b Ahmed 26 M. Cross c Sa. Rahman b Ahmed 20 J. Davey not out 4 M. Haq c Sarkar b Al Hasan 1 A. Evans not out 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-5) 7 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 318 Fall of wickets: 1-13 C. MacLeod,2-38 H. Gardiner,3-116 M. Machan,4-257 P. Mommsen,5-269 K. Coetzer,6-308 R. Berrington,7-312 M. Cross,8-315 M. Haq Did not bat: I. Wardlaw Bowling M. Mortaza 8 - 0 - 60 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 43 - 3(w-2) R. Hossain 8 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-1) M. Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 29 - 0 Sa. Rahman 7 - 0 - 47 - 1 Nas. Hossain 5 - 0 - 32 - 2 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal lbw b Davey 95 S. Sarkar c Cross b Davey 2 M. Mahmudullah b Wardlaw 62 M. Rahim c MacLeod b Evans 60 S. Al Hasan not out 52 Sa. Rahman not out 42 Extras (nb-1 w-8) 9 Total (for 4 wickets, 48.1 overs) 322 Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Sarkar,2-144 M. Mahmudullah,3-201 T. Iqbal,4-247 M. Rahim Did not bat: A. Haque, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, R. Hossain, T. Ahmed Bowling I. Wardlaw 9.1 - 0 - 75 - 1(w-2) J. Davey 10 - 0 - 68 - 2(w-5) A. Evans 10 - 1 - 67 - 1 M. Machan 7 - 0 - 45 - 0 M. Haq 10 - 0 - 49 - 0(nb-1 w-1) R. Berrington 2 - 0 - 18 - 0 Referees Referee: Simon Fry Referee: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: David Boon Result: Bangladesh won by 6 wickets