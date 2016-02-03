Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and England on Wednesday in Bloemfontein, South Africa England Innings J. Roy c Behardien b M. Morkel 48 A. Hales c de Villiers b de Lange 57 J. Root b Morris 52 J. Buttler c de Villiers b Behardien 105 E. Morgan c M. Morkel b Tahir 23 B. Stokes b Morris 57 M. Ali c Morris b Tahir 19 C. Jordan c Duminy b de Lange 14 A. Rashid b Morris 2 D. Willey not out 5 R. Topley not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-9 w-4) 17 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 399 Fall of wickets: 1-68 J. Roy,2-130 A. Hales,3-227 J. Root,4-256 E. Morgan,5-317 J. Buttler,6-371 B. Stokes,7-376 M. Ali,8-379 A. Rashid,9-391 C. Jordan Bowling C. Morris 10 - 0 - 74 - 3(nb-2 w-1) M. de Lange 10 - 0 - 87 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(nb-1 w-2) J. Duminy 5 - 0 - 48 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 71 - 2 F. Behardien 5 - 0 - 45 - 1(nb-1) South Africa Innings Q. de Kock not out 138 H. Amla b Willey 6 F. du Plessis c Hales b Ali 55 A. de Villiers c Stokes b Ali 8 J. Duminy c&b Topley 13 R. Rossouw c Willey b Ali 19 F. Behardien not out 4 Extras (lb-5 w-2) 7 Total (for 5 wickets, 33.3 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-11 H. Amla,2-121 F. du Plessis,3-151 A. de Villiers,4-197 J. Duminy,5-245 R. Rossouw Did not bat: C. Morris, M. Morkel, M. de Lange, I. Tahir Bowling D. Willey 5 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-1) R. Topley 6 - 0 - 43 - 1 C. Jordan 5.3 - 0 - 56 - 0 A. Rashid 6 - 0 - 42 - 0 M. Ali 6 - 0 - 43 - 3 B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Shaun George TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 39 runs (D/L Method)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.