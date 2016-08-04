Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in Birmingham, England England 1st innings 297 (G. Ballance 70, M. Ali 63; S. Khan 5-96) Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Ballance b Anderson 0 S. Aslam run out (, Vince) 82 Az. Ali c Cook b Woakes 139 Y. Khan not out 21 Extras (b-2 lb-12 nb-1) 15 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-181 S. Aslam,3-257 Az. Ali To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, R. Ali, Y. Shah, S. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 19 - 6 - 32 - 1 S. Broad 19 - 3 - 49 - 0(nb-1) S. Finn 16 - 3 - 44 - 0 C. Woakes 19 - 3 - 52 - 1 M. Ali 15 - 2 - 63 - 0 J. Vince 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 J. Root 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Richie Richardson