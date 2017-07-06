July 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Thursday in Hambantota, Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe Innings
H. Masakadza c Pradeep b Hasaranga 111
S. Mire lbw b Pradeep 13
T. Musakanda c Tharanga b Gunaratne 48
C. Ervine lbw b Hasaranga 16
S. Williams b Gunaratne 43
M. Waller lbw b Malinga 17
S. Raza not out 25
P. Moor c K. Mendis b Sandakan 24
G. Cremer run out (Sandakan) 0
C. Mumba not out 2
Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-8) 11
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 310
Fall of wickets: 1-39 S. Mire, 2-166 T. Musakanda, 3-191 H. Masakadza, 4-206 C. Ervine, 5-256 S. Williams, 6-263 M. Waller, 7-293 P. Moor, 8-293 G. Cremer
Did not bat: T. Chatara
Bowling
Lasith Malinga 9 - 0 - 71 - 1 (nb-1 w-2)
Nuwan Pradeep 6 - 1 - 28 - 1 (w-1)
Dushmantha Chameera 7 - 0 - 34 - 0
Lakshan Sandakan 10 - 0 - 73 - 1 (w-3)
Wanidu Hasaranga 7 - 0 - 44 - 2 (w-1)
Asela Gunaratne 10 - 1 - 53 - 2
Danushka Gunathilaka 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
Sri Lanka Innings
Niroshan Dickwella c Williams b Waller 102
Danushka Gunathilaka b Williams 116
Kusal Mendis not out 28
Upul Tharanga not out 44
Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-16) 22
Total (for 2 wickets, 47.2 overs) 312
Fall of wickets: 1-229 N. Dickwella, 2-237 D. Gunathilaka
Did not bat: A. Mathews, A. Gunaratne, W. Hasaranga, D. Chameera, L. Sandakan, L. Malinga, N. Pradeep
Bowling
C. Mumba 6.2 - 0 - 36 - 0 (w-2)
T. Chatara 6 - 0 - 47 - 0 (w-3)
S. Raza 10 - 0 - 55 - 0 (w-1)
G. Cremer 7 - 0 - 54 - 0 (w-1)
S. Williams 8 - 0 - 63 - 1 (w-3)
M. Waller 8 - 0 - 32 - 1 (w-2)
S. Mire 2 - 0 - 19 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
TV umpire: Nigel Llong
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets