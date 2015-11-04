Nov 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka West Indies Innings J. Charles lbw b Siriwardana 83 A. Fletcher c K. Perera b Malinga 0 J. Blackwood c Siriwardana b Senanayake 9 Da. Bravo c Dilshan b Siriwardana 21 M. Samuels run out (Thirimanne, A. Mendis) 63 J. Carter b Lakmal 5 J. Mohammed c Chandimal b Malinga 4 C. Brathwaite run out (, Malinga) 17 J. Taylor run out (, Malinga) 1 S. Narine run out (Mathews, K. Perera) 0 R. Rampaul not out 1 Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-3) 10 Total (all out, 37.4 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Fletcher,2-29 J. Blackwood,3-99 Da. Bravo,4-139 J. Charles,5-152 J. Carter,6-169 J. Mohammed,7-211 M. Samuels,8-212 J. Taylor,9-213 C. Brathwaite,10-214 S. Narine Bowling L. Malinga 7.4 - 0 - 43 - 2 S. Lakmal 7 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-2) S. Senanayake 6 - 0 - 25 - 1 A. Mendis 7 - 0 - 44 - 0(nb-1 w-1) S. Jayasuriya 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 M. Siriwardana 7 - 1 - 27 - 2 T. Dilshan 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera c C. Brathwaite b Rampaul 99 T. Dilshan b Narine 17 L. Thirimanne not out 81 D. Chandimal not out 15 Extras (lb-6 nb-1 w-6) 13 Total (for 2 wickets, 36.3 overs) 225 Fall of wickets: 1-40 T. Dilshan,2-196 K. Perera Did not bat: A. Mathews, M. Siriwardana, S. Jayasuriya, S. Senanayake, A. Mendis, L. Malinga, S. Lakmal Bowling R. Rampaul 6 - 0 - 39 - 1 J. Taylor 5 - 0 - 47 - 0(w-2) S. Narine 8 - 0 - 27 - 1 M. Samuels 5.3 - 0 - 34 - 0 J. Mohammed 6 - 0 - 25 - 0 C. Brathwaite 4 - 0 - 35 - 0(nb-1 w-1) J. Carter 2 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-3) Referees Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: David Boon Result: Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets