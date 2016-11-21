UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between India and England on Monday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings 455 (V. Kohli 167, C. Pujara 119, R. Ashwin 58) England 1st innings 255 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 53, J. Root 53; R. Ashwin 5-67) India 2nd innings 204 (V. Kohli 81; S. Broad 4-33, A. Rashid 4-82) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 87-2; Target: 405 runs) A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 54 H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 25 J. Root lbw b Shami 25 B. Duckett c Saha b R. Ashwin 0 M. Ali c Kohli b Jadeja 2 B. Stokes b Yadav 6 J. Bairstow not out 34 A. Rashid c Saha b Shami 4 Z. Ansari b R. Ashwin 0 S. Broad lbw b Yadav 5 J. Anderson lbw b Yadav 0 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (all out, 97.3 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-75 H. Hameed,2-87 A. Cook,3-92 B. Duckett,4-101 M. Ali,5-115 B. Stokes,6-115 J. Root,7-129 A. Rashid,8-143 Z. Ansari,9-158 S. Broad,10-158 J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 14 - 3 - 30 - 2 U. Yadav 8 - 3 - 8 - 0 R. Ashwin 30 - 11 - 52 - 3 R. Jadeja 34 - 14 - 35 - 2 J. Yadav 11.3 - 4 - 30 - 3 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 246 runs
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.