July 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Thursday in London, England England 1st innings A. Cook c de Kock b Philander 3 K. Jennings lbw b Philander 8 G. Ballance lbw b M. Morkel 20 J. Root not out 184 J. Bairstow lbw b Philander 10 B. Stokes c de Kock b Rabada 56 M. Ali not out 61 Extras (lb-2 nb-13) 15 Total (for 5 wickets, 87 overs) 357 Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Cook,2-17 K. Jennings,3-49 G. Ballance,4-76 J. Bairstow,5-190 B. Stokes To bat: L. Dawson, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling M. Morkel 16 - 1 - 64 - 1(nb-6) V. Philander 16 - 2 - 46 - 3(nb-5) K. Rabada 23 - 4 - 94 - 1(nb-1) K. Maharaj 22 - 1 - 107 - 0(nb-1) T. de Bruyn 5 - 1 - 30 - 0 T. Bavuma 5 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Sundaram Ravi Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe