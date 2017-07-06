July 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Thursday in London, England
England 1st innings
A. Cook c de Kock b Philander 3
K. Jennings lbw b Philander 8
G. Ballance lbw b M. Morkel 20
J. Root not out 184
J. Bairstow lbw b Philander 10
B. Stokes c de Kock b Rabada 56
M. Ali not out 61
Extras (lb-2 nb-13) 15
Total (for 5 wickets, 87 overs) 357
Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Cook,2-17 K. Jennings,3-49 G. Ballance,4-76 J. Bairstow,5-190 B. Stokes
To bat: L. Dawson, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Morkel 16 - 1 - 64 - 1(nb-6)
V. Philander 16 - 2 - 46 - 3(nb-5)
K. Rabada 23 - 4 - 94 - 1(nb-1)
K. Maharaj 22 - 1 - 107 - 0(nb-1)
T. de Bruyn 5 - 1 - 30 - 0
T. Bavuma 5 - 0 - 14 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Jeff Crowe