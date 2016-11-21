Nov 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Innings
B. Chari run out (K. Mendis, Dickwella) 11
C. Chibhabha lbw b N. Kulasekara 8
C. Ervine not out 23
S. Raza not out 4
Extras (lb-5 w-4) 9
Total (for 2 wickets, 13.3 overs) 55
Fall of wickets: 1-20 C. Chibhabha,2-41 B. Chari
Did not bat: S. Williams, E. Chigumbura, P. Moor, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, C. Mpofu, T. Chisoro
Bowling
N. Kulasekara 5 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-3)
S. Lakmal 4 - 1 - 14 - 0
D. Shanaka 2 - 0 - 5 - 0(w-1)
D. de Silva 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
S. Pathirana 1.3 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Langton Rusere
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: No result