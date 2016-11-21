Nov 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka on Monday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings B. Chari run out (K. Mendis, Dickwella) 11 C. Chibhabha lbw b N. Kulasekara 8 C. Ervine not out 23 S. Raza not out 4 Extras (lb-5 w-4) 9 Total (for 2 wickets, 13.3 overs) 55 Fall of wickets: 1-20 C. Chibhabha,2-41 B. Chari Did not bat: S. Williams, E. Chigumbura, P. Moor, G. Cremer, D. Tiripano, C. Mpofu, T. Chisoro Bowling N. Kulasekara 5 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-3) S. Lakmal 4 - 1 - 14 - 0 D. Shanaka 2 - 0 - 5 - 0(w-1) D. de Silva 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 S. Pathirana 1.3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Langton Rusere TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: No result