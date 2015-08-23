Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings 393 (L. Rahul 108, R. Sharma 79, V. Kohli 78, W. Saha 56; R. Herath 4-81) Sri Lanka 1st innings 306 (A. Mathews 102, L. Thirimanne 62, K. Silva 51; A. Mishra 4-43) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 70-1) M. Vijay lbw b Kaushal 82 L. Rahul b Prasad 2 A. Rahane c Chandimal b Kaushal 126 V. Kohli lbw b Kaushal 10 Ro. Sharma c Mubarak b Kaushal 34 S. Binny c Thirimanne b Prasad 17 W. Saha not out 13 R. Ashwin c Chandimal b Prasad 19 A. Mishra c Mubarak b Prasad 10 U. Yadav not out 4 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-3) 8 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 91 overs) 325 Fall of wickets: 1-3 L. Rahul,2-143 M. Vijay,3-171 V. Kohli,4-256 Ro. Sharma,5-262 A. Rahane,6-283 S. Binny,7-311 R. Ashwin,8-318 A. Mishra Did not bat: I. Sharma Bowling D. Prasad 15 - 0 - 43 - 4(nb-1) R. Herath 29 - 4 - 96 - 0 D. Chameera 14 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-3) A. Mathews 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 T. Kaushal 31 - 1 - 118 - 4 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 413 runs) K. Silva c Binny b Ashwin 1 D. Karunaratne not out 25 K. Sangakkara c Vijay b Ashwin 18 A. Mathews not out 23 Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5 Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 72 Fall of wickets: 1-8 K. Silva,2-33 K. Sangakkara To bat: L. Thirimanne, J. Mubarak, D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, R. Herath, T. Kaushal, D. Chameera Bowling R. Ashwin 10 - 5 - 27 - 2 U. Yadav 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 I. Sharma 4 - 0 - 18 - 0(nb-1) A. Mishra 5 - 1 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Andy Pycroft