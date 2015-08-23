Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the fifth and final Test between England and Australia on Sunday in London, England Australia 1st innings 481 (S. Smith 143, D. Warner 85, A. Voges 76, M. Starc 58) England 1st innings 149 England 2nd innings (Overnight: 203-6) A. Lyth c Clarke b Siddle 10 A. Cook c Voges b Smith 85 I. Bell c Clarke b M. Marsh 13 J. Root c Starc b Johnson 11 J. Bairstow c Voges b Lyon 26 B. Stokes c Clarke b Lyon 0 J. Buttler c Starc b M. Marsh 42 M. Wood lbw b Siddle 6 M. Ali c Nevill b Siddle 35 S. Broad b Siddle 11 S. Finn not out 9 Extras (b-12 lb-18 nb-1 w-7) 38 Total (all out, 101.4 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Lyth,2-62 I. Bell,3-99 J. Root,4-140 J. Bairstow,5-140 B. Stokes,6-199 A. Cook,7-221 M. Wood,8-223 J. Buttler,9-263 S. Broad,10-286 M. Ali Bowling M. Johnson 16 - 2 - 65 - 1(w-2) M. Starc 16 - 4 - 40 - 0(nb-1) N. Lyon 28 - 7 - 53 - 2 P. Siddle 24.4 - 12 - 35 - 4 M. Marsh 16 - 4 - 56 - 2(w-1) S. Smith 1 - 0 - 7 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by an innings and 46 runs
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek