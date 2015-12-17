Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 12 K. Mendis c Watling b Southee 31 U. Jayasundera not out 23 D. Chandimal not out 41 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 28 overs) 108 Fall of wickets: 1-39 D. Karunaratne,2-44 K. Mendis To bat: A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, M. Siriwardana, R. Herath, D. Chameera, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Bowling T. Boult 8 - 1 - 24 - 0 T. Southee 9 - 3 - 24 - 2 D. Bracewell 8 - 0 - 39 - 0 N. Wagner 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 M. Santner 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon