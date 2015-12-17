Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 12
K. Mendis c Watling b Southee 31
U. Jayasundera not out 23
D. Chandimal not out 41
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for 2 wickets, 28 overs) 108
Fall of wickets: 1-39 D. Karunaratne,2-44 K. Mendis
To bat: A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, M. Siriwardana, R. Herath, D. Chameera, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep
Bowling
T. Boult 8 - 1 - 24 - 0
T. Southee 9 - 3 - 24 - 2
D. Bracewell 8 - 0 - 39 - 0
N. Wagner 2 - 0 - 16 - 0
M. Santner 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: David Boon