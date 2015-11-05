Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Thursday in Brisbane, Australia
Australia 1st innings
J. Burns c Watling b Southee 71
D. Warner c Taylor b Neesham 163
U. Khawaja not out 102
S. Smith not out 41
Extras (lb-6 nb-3 w-3) 12
Total (for 2 wickets, 88 overs) 389
Fall of wickets: 1-161 J. Burns,2-311 D. Warner
To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
T. Southee 19 - 5 - 63 - 1(nb-1)
T. Boult 19 - 2 - 90 - 0
D. Bracewell 18 - 2 - 79 - 0(nb-1 w-1)
M. Craig 21 - 3 - 96 - 0
J. Neesham 7 - 1 - 36 - 1(nb-1 w-2)
K. Williamson 4 - 0 - 19 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama