Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 264-7) D. Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 12 K. Mendis c Watling b Southee 31 U. Jayasundera run out (Santner, Watling) 26 D. Chandimal c Watling b Bracewell 47 A. Mathews c Latham b Southee 77 M. Siriwardana c Taylor b Boult 62 K. Vithanage c B. McCullum b Boult 0 R. Herath run out (Williamson) 4 D. Chameera c B. McCullum b Bracewell 4 S. Lakmal c Williamson b Wagner 4 N. Pradeep not out 2 Extras (lb-11 w-12) 23 Total (all out, 80.1 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-39 D. Karunaratne,2-44 K. Mendis,3-115 U. Jayasundera,4-121 D. Chandimal,5-259 M. Siriwardana,6-259 K. Vithanage,7-264 R. Herath,8-284 A. Mathews,9-288 S. Lakmal,10-292 D. Chameera Bowling T. Boult 20 - 2 - 51 - 2 T. Southee 21 - 5 - 63 - 3(w-1) D. Bracewell 22.1 - 4 - 81 - 2(w-1) N. Wagner 9 - 1 - 51 - 1(w-2) M. Santner 7 - 0 - 34 - 0 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill not out 39 T. Latham not out 21 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 20 overs) 61 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, B. McCullum, M. Santner, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 6 - 1 - 19 - 0 A. Mathews 7 - 4 - 20 - 0 N. Pradeep 6 - 1 - 15 - 0(nb-1) R. Herath 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: David Boon