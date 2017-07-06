July 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between West Indies and India on Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies Innings E. Lewis c Kohli b H. Pandya 9 K. Hope c S. Dhawan b U. Yadav 46 S. Hope c Rahane b Shami 51 R. Chase lbw b U. Yadav 0 J. Mohammed c&b Jadhav 16 J. Holder c S. Dhawan b Shami 36 R. Powell c Dhoni b U. Yadav 31 A. Nurse c K. Yadav b Shami 0 D. Bishoo c Dhoni b Shami 6 A. Joseph not out 3 K. Williams not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 205 Fall of wickets: 1-39 E. Lewis,2-76 K. Hope,3-76 R. Chase,4-115 J. Mohammed,5-163 J. Holder,6-168 S. Hope,7-171 A. Nurse,8-182 D. Bishoo,9-205 R. Powell Bowling M. Shami 10 - 0 - 48 - 4 U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 53 - 3(w-3) H. Pandya 6 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-2) R. Jadeja 10 - 1 - 27 - 0 K. Yadav 10 - 0 - 36 - 0 K. Jadhav 4 - 0 - 13 - 1(w-1) India Innings A. Rahane lbw b Bishoo 39 S. Dhawan c Lewis b Joseph 4 V. Kohli not out 111 D. Karthik not out 50 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 36.5 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Dhawan,2-84 A. Rahane Did not bat: M. Dhoni, K. Jadhav, H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, K. Yadav, U. Yadav, M. Shami Bowling A. Joseph 7 - 0 - 39 - 1 J. Holder 8 - 1 - 35 - 0(w-1) D. Bishoo 8 - 0 - 42 - 1 K. Williams 8 - 0 - 40 - 0 A. Nurse 4 - 0 - 34 - 0 R. Powell 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 R. Chase 0.5 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Leslie Reifer TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: David Boon Result: India won by 8 wickets