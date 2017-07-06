July 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between West Indies and India on Thursday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies Innings
E. Lewis c Kohli b H. Pandya 9
K. Hope c S. Dhawan b U. Yadav 46
S. Hope c Rahane b Shami 51
R. Chase lbw b U. Yadav 0
J. Mohammed c&b Jadhav 16
J. Holder c S. Dhawan b Shami 36
R. Powell c Dhoni b U. Yadav 31
A. Nurse c K. Yadav b Shami 0
D. Bishoo c Dhoni b Shami 6
A. Joseph not out 3
K. Williams not out 0
Extras (lb-1 w-6) 7
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 205
Fall of wickets: 1-39 E. Lewis,2-76 K. Hope,3-76 R. Chase,4-115 J. Mohammed,5-163 J. Holder,6-168 S. Hope,7-171 A. Nurse,8-182 D. Bishoo,9-205 R. Powell
Bowling
M. Shami 10 - 0 - 48 - 4
U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 53 - 3(w-3)
H. Pandya 6 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-2)
R. Jadeja 10 - 1 - 27 - 0
K. Yadav 10 - 0 - 36 - 0
K. Jadhav 4 - 0 - 13 - 1(w-1)
India Innings
A. Rahane lbw b Bishoo 39
S. Dhawan c Lewis b Joseph 4
V. Kohli not out 111
D. Karthik not out 50
Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2
Total (for 2 wickets, 36.5 overs) 206
Fall of wickets: 1-5 S. Dhawan,2-84 A. Rahane
Did not bat: M. Dhoni, K. Jadhav, H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, K. Yadav, U. Yadav, M. Shami
Bowling
A. Joseph 7 - 0 - 39 - 1
J. Holder 8 - 1 - 35 - 0(w-1)
D. Bishoo 8 - 0 - 42 - 1
K. Williams 8 - 0 - 40 - 0
A. Nurse 4 - 0 - 34 - 0
R. Powell 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
R. Chase 0.5 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Leslie Reifer
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: David Boon
Result: India won by 8 wickets