Jan 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and West Indies on Wednesday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Carter b Holder 4 H. Amla b Russell 133 F. du Plessis c Cottrell b Russell 16 R. Rossouw c Carter b Russell 132 D. Miller c Ramdin b Holder 23 J. Duminy not out 18 F. Behardien not out 5 Extras (lb-7 nb-3 w-20) 30 Total (for 5 wickets, 42 overs) 361 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Q. de Kock,2-59 F. du Plessis,3-306 R. Rossouw,4-330 H. Amla,5-345 D. Miller Did not bat: W. Parnell, A. Phangiso, K. Abbott, M. de Lange Bowling S. Cottrell 7 - 0 - 68 - 0(w-2) J. Holder 9 - 0 - 77 - 2(w-3) C. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2) A. Russell 8 - 0 - 85 - 3(nb-3 w-13) D. Sammy 7 - 0 - 59 - 0 N. Deonarine 2 - 0 - 19 - 0 West Indies Innings C. Gayle c de Kock b Abbott 0 N. Deonarine run out (Amla, Phangiso) 43 Dw. Smith lbw b Phangiso 31 M. Samuels b Abbott 50 D. Ramdin c Amla b Parnell 40 A. Russell c de Kock b Parnell 24 J. Carter c Abbott b Parnell 0 D. Sammy b Behardien 27 J. Holder c Rossouw b Parnell 0 C. Brathwaite c de Kock b de Lange 1 S. Cottrell not out 2 Extras (lb-2 w-10) 12 Total (all out, 37.4 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-0 C. Gayle,2-77 Dw. Smith,3-81 N. Deonarine,4-172 M. Samuels,5-176 D. Ramdin,6-177 J. Carter,7-196 A. Russell,8-196 J. Holder,9-214 C. Brathwaite,10-230 D. Sammy Bowling K. Abbott 7 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-3) M. de Lange 8 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-3) W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 42 - 4(w-2) A. Phangiso 8 - 0 - 53 - 1 F. Behardien 5.4 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Chris Broad Result: South Africa won by 131 runs