Jan 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and West Indies on Wednesday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Carter b Holder 4
H. Amla b Russell 133
F. du Plessis c Cottrell b Russell 16
R. Rossouw c Carter b Russell 132
D. Miller c Ramdin b Holder 23
J. Duminy not out 18
F. Behardien not out 5
Extras (lb-7 nb-3 w-20) 30
Total (for 5 wickets, 42 overs) 361
Fall of wickets: 1-6 Q. de Kock,2-59 F. du Plessis,3-306 R. Rossouw,4-330 H. Amla,5-345 D. Miller
Did not bat: W. Parnell, A. Phangiso, K. Abbott, M. de Lange
Bowling
S. Cottrell 7 - 0 - 68 - 0(w-2)
J. Holder 9 - 0 - 77 - 2(w-3)
C. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2)
A. Russell 8 - 0 - 85 - 3(nb-3 w-13)
D. Sammy 7 - 0 - 59 - 0
N. Deonarine 2 - 0 - 19 - 0
West Indies Innings
C. Gayle c de Kock b Abbott 0
N. Deonarine run out (Amla, Phangiso) 43
Dw. Smith lbw b Phangiso 31
M. Samuels b Abbott 50
D. Ramdin c Amla b Parnell 40
A. Russell c de Kock b Parnell 24
J. Carter c Abbott b Parnell 0
D. Sammy b Behardien 27
J. Holder c Rossouw b Parnell 0
C. Brathwaite c de Kock b de Lange 1
S. Cottrell not out 2
Extras (lb-2 w-10) 12
Total (all out, 37.4 overs) 230
Fall of wickets: 1-0 C. Gayle,2-77 Dw. Smith,3-81 N. Deonarine,4-172 M. Samuels,5-176 D. Ramdin,6-177 J. Carter,7-196 A. Russell,8-196 J. Holder,9-214 C. Brathwaite,10-230 D. Sammy
Bowling
K. Abbott 7 - 0 - 59 - 2(w-3)
M. de Lange 8 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-3)
W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 42 - 4(w-2)
A. Phangiso 8 - 0 - 53 - 1
F. Behardien 5.4 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-2)
Referees
Umpire: Johan Cloete
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: South Africa won by 131 runs