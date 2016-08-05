Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Friday in Birmingham, England England 1st innings 297 (G. Ballance 70, M. Ali 63; S. Khan 5-96) Pakistan 1st innings M. Hafeez c Ballance b Anderson 0 S. Aslam run out (Vince) 82 Az. Ali c Cook b Woakes 139 Y. Khan c Bairstow b Woakes 31 Misbah-ul-Haq b Anderson 56 A. Shafiq b Broad 0 S. Ahmed not out 46 Y. Shah run out (Woakes, Bairstow) 7 M. Amir lbw b Woakes 1 So. Khan lbw b Broad 7 R. Ali c Root b Broad 4 Extras (b-5 lb-21 nb-1) 27 Total (all out, 136 overs) 400 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-181 S. Aslam,3-257 Az. Ali,4-274 Y. Khan,5-296 A. Shafiq,6-358 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-367 Y. Shah,8-368 M. Amir,9-386 So. Khan,10-400 R. Ali Bowling J. Anderson 29.1 - 7 - 54 - 2 S. Broad 30 - 4 - 83 - 3(nb-1) S. Finn 27.5 - 7 - 76 - 0 C. Woakes 30 - 7 - 79 - 3 M. Ali 17 - 2 - 79 - 0 J. Vince 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 J. Root 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook not out 64 A. Hales not out 50 Extras (lb-4 nb-2) 6 Total (for no loss, 35 overs) 120 Fall of wickets: To bat: J. Root, J. Vince, G. Ballance, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Amir 11 - 2 - 28 - 0 So. Khan 8 - 0 - 40 - 0(nb-2) R. Ali 5 - 0 - 20 - 0 Y. Shah 11 - 1 - 28 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Richie Richardson