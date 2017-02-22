Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie lbw b Pretorius 34 T. Latham c Phehlukwayo b Parnell 2 K. Williamson c Phehlukwayo b Tahir 69 R. Taylor not out 102 N. Broom c Duminy b Pretorius 2 J. Neesham not out 71 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-13 T. Latham,2-53 D. Brownlie,3-157 K. Williamson,4-166 N. Broom Did not bat: M. Santner, C. de Grandhomme, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling C. Morris 10 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-2) W. Parnell 8 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-2) D. Pretorius 10 - 0 - 40 - 2(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-2) A. Phehlukwayo 9 - 0 - 62 - 0 J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 South Africa Innings H. Amla lbw b Southee 10 Q. de Kock c Neesham b Boult 57 F. du Plessis b de Grandhomme 11 J. Duminy st Latham b Santner 34 A. de Villiers c Latham b Boult 45 D. Miller c Latham b Sodhi 28 D. Pretorius b Boult 50 C. Morris run out (Brownlie) 7 W. Parnell lbw b Santner 0 A. Phehlukwayo not out 29 I. Tahir not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-7) 12 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-22 H. Amla,2-51 F. du Plessis,3-108 J. Duminy,4-124 Q. de Kock,5-192 D. Miller,6-199 A. de Villiers,7-214 C. Morris,8-214 W. Parnell,9-275 D. Pretorius Bowling T. Southee 10 - 0 - 60 - 1(w-1) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(w-3) J. Neesham 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) C. de Grandhomme 4 - 1 - 10 - 1 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 16 - 0 I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-2) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 46 - 2 Referees Umpire: Chris Brown Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 6 runs