Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Christchurch, New Zealand
New Zealand Innings
D. Brownlie lbw b Pretorius 34
T. Latham c Phehlukwayo b Parnell 2
K. Williamson c Phehlukwayo b Tahir 69
R. Taylor not out 102
N. Broom c Duminy b Pretorius 2
J. Neesham not out 71
Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9
Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 289
Fall of wickets: 1-13 T. Latham,2-53 D. Brownlie,3-157 K. Williamson,4-166 N. Broom
Did not bat: M. Santner, C. de Grandhomme, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
C. Morris 10 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-2)
W. Parnell 8 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-2)
D. Pretorius 10 - 0 - 40 - 2(w-1)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-2)
A. Phehlukwayo 9 - 0 - 62 - 0
J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
South Africa Innings
H. Amla lbw b Southee 10
Q. de Kock c Neesham b Boult 57
F. du Plessis b de Grandhomme 11
J. Duminy st Latham b Santner 34
A. de Villiers c Latham b Boult 45
D. Miller c Latham b Sodhi 28
D. Pretorius b Boult 50
C. Morris run out (Brownlie) 7
W. Parnell lbw b Santner 0
A. Phehlukwayo not out 29
I. Tahir not out 0
Extras (lb-5 w-7) 12
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 283
Fall of wickets: 1-22 H. Amla,2-51 F. du Plessis,3-108 J. Duminy,4-124 Q. de Kock,5-192 D. Miller,6-199 A. de Villiers,7-214 C. Morris,8-214 W. Parnell,9-275 D. Pretorius
Bowling
T. Southee 10 - 0 - 60 - 1(w-1)
T. Boult 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(w-3)
J. Neesham 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1)
C. de Grandhomme 4 - 1 - 10 - 1
K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 16 - 0
I. Sodhi 10 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-2)
M. Santner 10 - 0 - 46 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Chris Brown
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: New Zealand won by 6 runs