July 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 272-8) D. Karunaratne st S. Ahmed b Az. Ali 130 K. Silva c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 9 U. Tharanga c Y. Khan b Shah 46 L. Thirimanne c sub b Shah 11 A. Mathews c sub b Shah 3 J. Mubarak st S. Ahmed b Shah 25 D. Chandimal lbw b R. Ali 24 D. Prasad c Shah b Az. Ali 0 T. Kaushal lbw b R. Ali 18 S. Lakmal not out 6 N. Pradeep lbw b Shah 0 Extras (lb-3 w-3) 6 Total (all out, 89.5 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-15 K. Silva,2-106 U. Tharanga,3-133 L. Thirimanne,4-137 A. Mathews,5-204 J. Mubarak,6-248 D. Karunaratne,7-248 D. Prasad,8-264 D. Chandimal,9-277 T. Kaushal,10-278 N. Pradeep Bowling R. Ali 21 - 4 - 74 - 3(w-1) E. Adil 14 - 3 - 37 - 0(w-1) I. Khan 16 - 3 - 51 - 0(w-1) Y. Shah 31.5 - 4 - 78 - 5 Az. Ali 7 - 0 - 35 - 2 Pakistan 1st innings S. Masood lbw b Prasad 13 A. Shehzad c Chandimal b Pradeep 21 Az. Ali c Karunaratne b Pradeep 52 Y. Khan run out (K. Silva) 3 A. Shafiq lbw b Prasad 15 S. Ahmed not out 72 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Pradeep 6 E. Adil lbw b Kaushal 0 Y. Shah c Chandimal b Prasad 18 R. Ali lbw b Kaushal 2 I. Khan not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-1) 7 Total (for 9 wickets, 64 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-32 S. Masood,2-40 A. Shehzad,3-45 Y. Khan,4-91 A. Shafiq,5-135 Az. Ali,6-151 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-152 E. Adil,8-197 Y. Shah,9-202 R. Ali To bat: Bowling D. Prasad 19 - 1 - 78 - 3(w-1) S. Lakmal 14 - 1 - 64 - 0(nb-2) N. Pradeep 14 - 5 - 26 - 3 A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 3 - 0 T. Kaushal 13 - 1 - 34 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad