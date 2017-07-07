July 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Friday in London, England
England 1st innings
A. Cook c de Kock b Philander 3
K. Jennings lbw b Philander 8
G. Ballance lbw b M. Morkel 20
J. Root c de Kock b M. Morkel 190
J. Bairstow lbw b Philander 10
B. Stokes c de Kock b Rabada 56
M. Ali b Rabada 87
L. Dawson lbw b M. Morkel 0
S. Broad not out 57
M. Wood lbw b Rabada 0
J. Anderson c de Kock b M. Morkel 12
Extras (lb-2 nb-13) 15
Total (all out, 105.3 overs) 458
Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Cook,2-17 K. Jennings,3-49 G. Ballance,4-76 J. Bairstow,5-190 B. Stokes,6-367 J. Root,7-367 L. Dawson,8-413 M. Ali,9-413 M. Wood,10-458 J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Morkel 25.3 - 2 - 115 - 4(nb-2)
V. Philander 20 - 3 - 67 - 3(nb-5)
K. Rabada 28 - 4 - 123 - 3(nb-1)
K. Maharaj 22 - 1 - 107 - 0(nb-1)
T. de Bruyn 5 - 1 - 30 - 0
T. Bavuma 5 - 0 - 14 - 0
South Africa 1st innings
D. Elgar c Ballance b Ali 54
H. Kuhn c Cook b Broad 1
H. Amla lbw b Ali 29
J. Duminy lbw b Broad 15
T. Bavuma not out 48
T. de Bruyn c Bairstow b Anderson 48
K. Rabada not out 9
Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-1) 10
Total (for 5 wickets, 68 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-10 H. Kuhn,2-82 H. Amla,3-98 D. Elgar,4-104 J. Duminy,5-203 T. de Bruyn
To bat: Q. de Kock, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, M. Morkel
Bowling
J. Anderson 12 - 4 - 27 - 1
S. Broad 14 - 5 - 27 - 2
M. Wood 11 - 3 - 30 - 0
L. Dawson 8 - 1 - 45 - 0
M. Ali 13 - 5 - 35 - 2
B. Stokes 10 - 1 - 41 - 0(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Jeff Crowe