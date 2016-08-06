Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 281 (K. Mendis 86, A. Mathews 54; M. Starc 5-44) Australia 1st innings 106 (D. Perera 4-29, R. Herath 4-35) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 237 (D. Perera 64; M. Starc 6-50) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 25-3; Target: 413 runs) D. Warner lbw b D. Perera 41 J. Burns c D. de Silva b Herath 2 N. Lyon c K. Silva b D. Perera 0 U. Khawaja b D. Perera 0 S. Smith c K. Mendis b D. Perera 30 A. Voges b D. Perera 28 M. Marsh lbw b Sandakan 18 P. Nevill run out (K. Mendis) 24 M. Starc b Herath 26 J. Hazlewood c&b D. Perera 7 J. Holland not out 0 Extras (lb-7) 7 Total (all out, 50.1 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Burns,2-10 N. Lyon,3-10 U. Khawaja,4-61 D. Warner,5-80 S. Smith,6-119 M. Marsh,7-123 A. Voges,8-164 M. Starc,9-181 J. Hazlewood,10-183 P. Nevill Bowling R. Herath 19.1 - 1 - 74 - 2 D. Perera 23 - 5 - 70 - 6 L. Sandakan 6 - 1 - 30 - 1 D. de Silva 2 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Sri Lanka won by 229 runs