Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings 281 (K. Mendis 86, A. Mathews 54; M. Starc 5-44)
Australia 1st innings 106 (D. Perera 4-29, R. Herath 4-35)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings 237 (D. Perera 64; M. Starc 6-50)
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 25-3; Target: 413 runs)
D. Warner lbw b D. Perera 41
J. Burns c D. de Silva b Herath 2
N. Lyon c K. Silva b D. Perera 0
U. Khawaja b D. Perera 0
S. Smith c K. Mendis b D. Perera 30
A. Voges b D. Perera 28
M. Marsh lbw b Sandakan 18
P. Nevill run out (K. Mendis) 24
M. Starc b Herath 26
J. Hazlewood c&b D. Perera 7
J. Holland not out 0
Extras (lb-7) 7
Total (all out, 50.1 overs) 183
Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Burns,2-10 N. Lyon,3-10 U. Khawaja,4-61 D. Warner,5-80 S. Smith,6-119 M. Marsh,7-123 A. Voges,8-164 M. Starc,9-181 J. Hazlewood,10-183 P. Nevill
Bowling
R. Herath 19.1 - 1 - 74 - 2
D. Perera 23 - 5 - 70 - 6
L. Sandakan 6 - 1 - 30 - 1
D. de Silva 2 - 0 - 2 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Sri Lanka won by 229 runs