Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill lbw b Tiripano 87 T. Latham c&b Williams 136 K. Williamson not out 95 Extras (b-4 nb-7) 11 Total (for 2 wickets, 89.5 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-169 M. Guptill,2-329 T. Latham To bat: R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, M. Santner, B. Watling, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling D. Tiripano 14 - 3 - 58 - 1(nb-5) M. Chinouya 15 - 5 - 43 - 0 C. Chibhabha 9 - 2 - 30 - 0(nb-1) G. Cremer 25 - 1 - 108 - 0(nb-1) J. Nyumbu 22 - 1 - 63 - 0 S. Williams 2.5 - 0 - 15 - 1 S. Raza 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Match referee: David Boon