Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill lbw b Tiripano 87
T. Latham c&b Williams 136
K. Williamson not out 95
Extras (b-4 nb-7) 11
Total (for 2 wickets, 89.5 overs) 329
Fall of wickets: 1-169 M. Guptill,2-329 T. Latham
To bat: R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, M. Santner, B. Watling, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult
Bowling
D. Tiripano 14 - 3 - 58 - 1(nb-5)
M. Chinouya 15 - 5 - 43 - 0
C. Chibhabha 9 - 2 - 30 - 0(nb-1)
G. Cremer 25 - 1 - 108 - 0(nb-1)
J. Nyumbu 22 - 1 - 63 - 0
S. Williams 2.5 - 0 - 15 - 1
S. Raza 2 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
Match referee: David Boon