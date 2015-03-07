March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand
Pakistan Innings
A. Shehzad run out (Miller, de Kock) 49
S. Ahmed c Steyn b Abbott 18
Y. Khan c Rossouw b de Villiers 37
Misbah-ul-Haq c M. Morkel b Steyn 56
S. Maqsood c Rossouw b Abbott 8
U. Akmal c de Villiers b M. Morkel 13
S. Afridi c Duminy b Steyn 22
W. Riaz lbw b Tahir 0
So. Khan c Duminy b M. Morkel 3
R. Ali c Tahir b Steyn 1
M. Irfan not out 1
Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-6) 14
Total (all out, 46.4 overs) 222
Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Shehzad,2-92 S. Ahmed,3-132 Y. Khan,4-156 S. Maqsood,5-175 U. Akmal,6-212 S. Afridi,7-212 W. Riaz,8-218 Misbah-ul-Haq,9-221 R. Ali,10-222 So. Khan
Bowling
D. Steyn 10 - 3 - 30 - 3(w-1)
K. Abbott 9 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-1)
M. Morkel 9.4 - 0 - 25 - 2(nb-1)
I. Tahir 9 - 1 - 38 - 1
A. de Villiers 6 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-1)
J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-2)
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c S. Ahmed b Irfan 0
H. Amla c S. Ahmed b Riaz 38
F. du Plessis c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 27
R. Rossouw c So. Khan b Riaz 6
A. de Villiers c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 77
D. Miller lbw b R. Ali 0
J. Duminy c Riaz b Irfan 12
D. Steyn c S. Ahmed b Irfan 16
K. Abbott c Y. Khan b R. Ali 12
M. Morkel not out 6
I. Tahir c S. Ahmed b Riaz 0
Extras (lb-1 w-7) 8
Total (all out, 33.3 overs) 202
Fall of wickets: 1-0 Q. de Kock,2-67 F. du Plessis,3-67 H. Amla,4-74 R. Rossouw,5-77 D. Miller,6-102 J. Duminy,7-138 D. Steyn,8-172 K. Abbott,9-200 A. de Villiers,10-202 I. Tahir
Bowling
M. Irfan 8 - 0 - 52 - 3
So. Khan 5 - 0 - 36 - 1(w-4)
R. Ali 8 - 1 - 40 - 3(w-1)
S. Afridi 5 - 0 - 28 - 0
W. Riaz 7.3 - 2 - 45 - 3(w-2)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Pakistan won by 29 runs (D/L Method)