Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third Test between England and Pakistan on Saturday in Birmingham, England England 1st innings 297 (G. Ballance 70, M. Ali 63; S. Khan 5-96) Pakistan 1st innings 400 (A. Ali 139, S. Aslam 82, Misbah-ul-Haq 56) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 120-0) A. Cook c Shah b So. Khan 66 A. Hales c Y. Khan b Amir 54 J. Root c Hafeez b Shah 62 J. Vince c Y. Khan b Amir 42 G. Ballance c Shafiq b Shah 28 J. Bairstow not out 82 M. Ali not out 60 Extras (b-4 lb-7 nb-8 w-1) 20 Total (for 5 wickets, 125 overs) 414 Fall of wickets: 1-126 A. Cook,2-126 A. Hales,3-221 J. Root,4-257 J. Vince,5-282 G. Ballance To bat: C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Amir 30 - 8 - 73 - 2(w-1) So. Khan 27 - 3 - 102 - 1(nb-8) R. Ali 21 - 8 - 54 - 0 Y. Shah 42 - 4 - 152 - 2 Az. Ali 5 - 0 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Richie Richardson