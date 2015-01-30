Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the sixth and final Triangular Series match between England and India on Friday in Perth, Australia India Innings A. Rahane c Buttler b Finn 73 S. Dhawan c Buttler b Woakes 38 V. Kohli c Root b Ali 8 S. Raina c Woakes b Ali 1 A. Rayudu c Buttler b Broad 12 M. Dhoni lbw b Anderson 17 S. Binny c Bell b Finn 7 R. Jadeja c Finn b Broad 5 A. Patel c Bell b Finn 1 M. Sharma not out 7 M. Shami c Buttler b Woakes 25 Extras (lb-2 w-4) 6 Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-83 S. Dhawan,2-103 V. Kohli,3-107 S. Raina,4-134 A. Rayudu,5-136 A. Rahane,6-152 S. Binny,7-164 M. Dhoni,8-164 R. Jadeja,9-165 A. Patel,10-200 M. Shami Bowling J. Anderson 9 - 1 - 24 - 1(w-1) C. Woakes 9.1 - 1 - 47 - 2(w-3) S. Broad 10 - 1 - 56 - 2 S. Finn 10 - 0 - 36 - 3 M. Ali 10 - 0 - 35 - 2 England Innings I. Bell lbw b M. Sharma 10 M. Ali c Rayudu b A. Patel 17 J. Taylor c Binny b M. Sharma 82 J. Root c&b Binny 3 E. Morgan c Dhawan b Binny 2 R. Bopara c Jadeja b Binny 4 J. Buttler c Rayudu b Shami 67 C. Woakes not out 4 S. Broad not out 3 Extras (nb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 7 wickets, 46.5 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-14 I. Bell,2-40 M. Ali,3-44 J. Root,4-54 E. Morgan,5-66 R. Bopara,6-191 J. Taylor,7-193 J. Buttler Did not bat: J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling S. Binny 8 - 0 - 33 - 3(w-3) M. Sharma 10 - 1 - 36 - 2 M. Shami 9 - 0 - 31 - 1(nb-1 w-4) A. Patel 10 - 1 - 39 - 1 R. Jadeja 9.5 - 0 - 62 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: John Ward TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: England won by 3 wickets