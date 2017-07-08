July 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Saturday in Hambantota, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Innings
Niroshan Dickwella lbw b Waller 116
Danushka Gunathilaka b Waller 87
Angelo Mathews c H. Masakadza b Chatara 42
Upul Tharanga b Raza 22
Asela Gunaratne c Williams b Mpofu 1
Kusal Mendis c Waller b Mpofu 0
Wanidu Hasaranga not out 19
Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-11) 13
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 300
Fall of wickets: 1-209 D. Gunathilaka,2-216 N. Dickwella,3-257 U. Tharanga,4-260 A. Gunaratne,5-263 K. Mendis,6-300 A. Mathews
Did not bat: L. Malinga, A. Fernando, D. Chameera, L. Sandakan
Bowling
C. Mpofu 9 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-4)
T. Chatara 5 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-2)
S. Raza 9 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-1)
S. Williams 5 - 0 - 37 - 0
S. Mire 3 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-2)
G. Cremer 9 - 0 - 47 - 0
M. Waller 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1)
Zimbabwe Innings
H. Masakadza b Hasaranga 28
S. Mire c Mathews b Hasaranga 43
T. Musakanda c Dickwella b Chameera 30
C. Ervine not out 69
S. Williams st Dickwella b Gunaratne 6
S. Raza c&b Hasaranga 10
M. Waller c Gunathilaka b Sandakan 20
P. Moor not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-8) 13
Total (for 6 wickets, 29.2 overs) 219
Fall of wickets: 1-67 H. Masakadza,2-82 S. Mire,3-128 T. Musakanda,4-145 S. Williams,5-172 S. Raza,6-215 M. Waller
Did not bat: G. Cremer, C. Mpofu, T. Chatara
Bowling
Lasith Malinga 4 - 1 - 18 - 0
Asitha Fernando 2 - 0 - 22 - 0
Dushmantha Chameera 5 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-1)
Asela Gunaratne 7 - 0 - 41 - 1
Wanidu Hasaranga 6 - 0 - 40 - 3
Lakshan Sandakan 3.2 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-3)
Danushka Gunathilaka 2 - 0 - 16 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)