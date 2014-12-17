Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and India on Wednesday in Brisbane, Australia India 1st innings M. Vijay c Haddin b Lyon 144 S. Dhawan c Haddin b M. Marsh 24 C. Pujara c Haddin b Hazlewood 18 V. Kohli c Haddin b Hazlewood 19 A. Rahane not out 75 Ro. Sharma not out 26 Extras (b-4 nb-1) 5 Total (for 4 wickets, 83 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-56 S. Dhawan,2-100 C. Pujara,3-137 V. Kohli,4-261 M. Vijay To bat: M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron, U. Yadav Bowling M. Johnson 15 - 2 - 64 - 0 J. Hazlewood 15.2 - 5 - 44 - 2 M. Starc 14 - 1 - 56 - 0 M. Marsh 6 - 1 - 14 - 1 N. Lyon 20 - 1 - 87 - 1 S. Watson 10.4 - 5 - 29 - 0 D. Warner 1 - 0 - 9 - 0(nb-1) S. Smith 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Jeff Crowe