Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India
Australia 1st innings
M. Renshaw c Vijay b R. Ashwin 68
D. Warner b U. Yadav 38
S. Smith c Kohli b R. Ashwin 27
S. Marsh c Kohli b J. Yadav 16
P. Handscomb lbw b Jadeja 22
M. Marsh lbw b Jadeja 4
M. Wade lbw b U. Yadav 8
M. Starc not out 57
S. O'Keefe c Saha b U. Yadav 0
N. Lyon lbw b U. Yadav 0
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (lb-6 nb-9) 15
Total (for 9 wickets, 94 overs) 256
Fall of wickets: 1-82 D. Warner,2-119 S. Marsh,3-149 P. Handscomb,4-149 S. Smith,5-166 M. Marsh,6-190 M. Wade,7-196 M. Renshaw,8-205 S. O'Keefe,9-205 N. Lyon
To bat:
Bowling
I. Sharma 11 - 0 - 27 - 0(nb-1)
R. Ashwin 34 - 10 - 59 - 2
J. Yadav 13 - 1 - 58 - 1(nb-1)
R. Jadeja 24 - 4 - 74 - 2(nb-2)
U. Yadav 12 - 3 - 32 - 4(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad