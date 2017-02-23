Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia 1st innings M. Renshaw c Vijay b R. Ashwin 68 D. Warner b U. Yadav 38 S. Smith c Kohli b R. Ashwin 27 S. Marsh c Kohli b J. Yadav 16 P. Handscomb lbw b Jadeja 22 M. Marsh lbw b Jadeja 4 M. Wade lbw b U. Yadav 8 M. Starc not out 57 S. O'Keefe c Saha b U. Yadav 0 N. Lyon lbw b U. Yadav 0 J. Hazlewood not out 1 Extras (lb-6 nb-9) 15 Total (for 9 wickets, 94 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-82 D. Warner,2-119 S. Marsh,3-149 P. Handscomb,4-149 S. Smith,5-166 M. Marsh,6-190 M. Wade,7-196 M. Renshaw,8-205 S. O'Keefe,9-205 N. Lyon To bat: Bowling I. Sharma 11 - 0 - 27 - 0(nb-1) R. Ashwin 34 - 10 - 59 - 2 J. Yadav 13 - 1 - 58 - 1(nb-1) R. Jadeja 24 - 4 - 74 - 2(nb-2) U. Yadav 12 - 3 - 32 - 4(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Chris Broad