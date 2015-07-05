July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 278 (D. Karunaratne 130; Y. Shah 5-78) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 209-9) S. Masood lbw b Prasad 13 A. Shehzad c Chandimal b Pradeep 21 Az. Ali c Karunaratne b Pradeep 52 Y. Khan run out (K. Silva) 3 A. Shafiq lbw b Prasad 15 S. Ahmed not out 78 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Pradeep 6 E. Adil lbw b Kaushal 0 Y. Shah c Chandimal b Prasad 18 R. Ali lbw b Kaushal 2 I. Khan b Kaushal 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-1) 7 Total (all out, 66 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-32 S. Masood,2-40 A. Shehzad,3-45 Y. Khan,4-91 A. Shafiq,5-135 Az. Ali,6-151 Misbah-ul-Haq,7-152 E. Adil,8-197 Y. Shah,9-202 R. Ali,10-215 I. Khan Bowling D. Prasad 19 - 1 - 78 - 3(w-1) S. Lakmal 14 - 1 - 64 - 0(nb-2) N. Pradeep 15 - 5 - 29 - 3 A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 3 - 0 T. Kaushal 14 - 1 - 37 - 3 Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne b R. Ali 10 K. Silva c Misbah-ul-Haq b Adil 3 U. Tharanga c Az. Ali b Shah 48 L. Thirimanne b R. Ali 0 A. Mathews not out 77 J. Mubarak c Az. Ali b Shah 35 D. Chandimal not out 39 Extras (b-4 lb-9 w-3) 16 Total (for 5 wickets, 69.4 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-12 D. Karunaratne,2-22 K. Silva,3-35 L. Thirimanne,4-80 U. Tharanga,5-161 J. Mubarak To bat: D. Prasad, T. Kaushal, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Bowling R. Ali 15 - 3 - 58 - 2(w-1) E. Adil 14 - 4 - 46 - 1(w-1) I. Khan 10.4 - 2 - 27 - 0(w-1) Y. Shah 25 - 4 - 70 - 2 Az. Ali 5 - 1 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad