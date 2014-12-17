Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between South Africa and West Indies on Wednesday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings A. Petersen c De. Smith b Roach 27 D. Elgar c Samuels b Cottrell 28 F. du Plessis c Ramdin b Roach 0 H. Amla not out 133 A. de Villiers not out 141 Extras (b-3 lb-5 nb-1 w-2) 11 Total (for 3 wickets, 91 overs) 340 Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Petersen,2-57 D. Elgar,3-57 F. du Plessis To bat: S. van Zyl, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, K. Abbott Bowling J. Taylor 16.1 - 2 - 77 - 0 S. Cottrell 17 - 1 - 74 - 1(nb-1 w-1) K. Roach 15.5 - 4 - 52 - 2(w-1) S. Benn 30 - 5 - 82 - 0 M. Samuels 11 - 0 - 45 - 0 K. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Billy Bowden TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle