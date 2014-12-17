Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c S. Ahmed b Tanvir 58 D. Brownlie c U. Akmal b Afridi 42 K. Williamson b Irfan 123 R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b Irfan 26 C. Anderson c U. Akmal b An. Ali 23 T. Latham not out 14 Extras (lb-4 w-9) 13 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-81 D. Brownlie,2-125 M. Guptill,3-188 R. Taylor,4-227 C. Anderson,5-299 K. Williamson Did not bat: L. Ronchi, D. Vettori, A. Milne, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling S. Tanvir 10 - 0 - 75 - 1(w-3) M. Irfan 10 - 1 - 53 - 2(w-2) An. Ali 9 - 0 - 50 - 1(w-1) S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) H. Sohail 8 - 0 - 47 - 0(w-2) A. Shehzad 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 Pakistan Innings N. Jamshed lbw b Anderson 30 A. Shehzad b Henry 0 Y. Khan b Vettori 103 M. Hafeez c Ronchi b Vettori 3 H. Sohail c Latham b Vettori 13 U. Akmal run out (McClenaghan) 29 S. Afridi c Ronchi b Milne 49 S. Ahmed c Ronchi b McClenaghan 18 S. Tanvir not out 11 An. Ali not out 20 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-5) 16 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Shehzad,2-52 N. Jamshed,3-59 M. Hafeez,4-82 H. Sohail,5-172 U. Akmal,6-238 S. Afridi,7-254 Y. Khan,8-261 S. Ahmed Did not bat: M. Irfan Bowling M. Henry 10 - 0 - 68 - 1(w-1) A. Milne 10 - 2 - 39 - 1(w-1) M. McClenaghan 10 - 0 - 69 - 1(nb-1 w-2) C. Anderson 8 - 1 - 40 - 1 D. Vettori 10 - 0 - 53 - 3(w-1) K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Shozab Raza TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: New Zealand won by 7 runs