Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Smith b Starc 40 D. Elgar c Khawaja b Starc 5 H. Amla c Renshaw b Hazlewood 5 J. Duminy c Wade b Hazlewood 5 F. du Plessis not out 118 T. Bavuma c Wade b Bird 8 Q. de Kock c Wade b Hazlewood 24 V. Philander c Wade b Hazlewood 4 K. Abbott lbw b Bird 17 K. Rabada st Wade b Lyon 1 T. Shamsi not out 18 Extras (b-3 lb-8 nb-1 w-2) 14 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 76 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-12 D. Elgar,2-36 H. Amla,3-44 J. Duminy,4-95 S. Cook,5-117 T. Bavuma,6-149 Q. de Kock,7-161 V. Philander,8-215 K. Abbott,9-220 K. Rabada Bowling M. Starc 23 - 5 - 78 - 2(nb-1 w-1) J. Hazlewood 22 - 5 - 68 - 4(w-1) J. Bird 16 - 3 - 57 - 2 N. Lyon 15 - 1 - 45 - 1 Australia 1st innings U. Khawaja not out 3 M. Renshaw not out 8 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for no loss, 12 overs) 14 Fall of wickets: To bat: D. Warner, S. Smith, P. Handscomb, N. Maddinson, M. Wade, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling V. Philander 4 - 2 - 10 - 0(nb-1) K. Abbott 3 - 3 - 0 - 0 K. Rabada 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 T. Shamsi 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.