Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c Smith b Starc 40 D. Elgar c Khawaja b Starc 5 H. Amla c Renshaw b Hazlewood 5 J. Duminy c Wade b Hazlewood 5 F. du Plessis not out 118 T. Bavuma c Wade b Bird 8 Q. de Kock c Wade b Hazlewood 24 V. Philander c Wade b Hazlewood 4 K. Abbott lbw b Bird 17 K. Rabada st Wade b Lyon 1 T. Shamsi not out 18 Extras (b-3 lb-8 nb-1 w-2) 14 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 76 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-12 D. Elgar,2-36 H. Amla,3-44 J. Duminy,4-95 S. Cook,5-117 T. Bavuma,6-149 Q. de Kock,7-161 V. Philander,8-215 K. Abbott,9-220 K. Rabada Bowling M. Starc 23 - 5 - 78 - 2(nb-1 w-1) J. Hazlewood 22 - 5 - 68 - 4(w-1) J. Bird 16 - 3 - 57 - 2 N. Lyon 15 - 1 - 45 - 1 Australia 1st innings U. Khawaja not out 3 M. Renshaw not out 8 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for no loss, 12 overs) 14 Fall of wickets: To bat: D. Warner, S. Smith, P. Handscomb, N. Maddinson, M. Wade, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling V. Philander 4 - 2 - 10 - 0(nb-1) K. Abbott 3 - 3 - 0 - 0 K. Rabada 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 T. Shamsi 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Andy Pycroft