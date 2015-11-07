Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings 556 for 4 decl (U. Khawaja 174, D. Warner 163, A. Voges 83no, J. Burns 71) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 157-5) M. Guptill c Warner b Hazlewood 23 T. Latham c Lyon b Starc 47 K. Williamson c Nevill b Starc 140 R. Taylor c Smith b Johnson 0 B. McCullum c Voges b Johnson 6 J. Neesham b Starc 3 B. Watling c Nevill b Johnson 32 M. Craig c M. Marsh b Lyon 24 D. Bracewell b M. Marsh 16 T. Southee b Starc 14 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-7 w-1) 12 Total (all out, 82.2 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-56 M. Guptill,2-102 T. Latham,3-105 R. Taylor,4-114 B. McCullum,5-118 J. Neesham,6-185 B. Watling,7-231 M. Craig,8-273 D. Bracewell,9-310 T. Southee,10-317 K. Williamson Bowling M. Starc 17.2 - 4 - 57 - 4(nb-2 w-1) M. Johnson 21 - 3 - 105 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 21 - 5 - 70 - 1(nb-1) N. Lyon 17 - 3 - 46 - 1 M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 32 - 1(nb-3) A. Voges 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 Australia 2nd innings J. Burns c Taylor b Craig 129 D. Warner c Boult b Craig 116 U. Khawaja not out 9 S. Smith c Williamson b Boult 1 M. Marsh c B. McCullum b Craig 2 A. Voges not out 1 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6 Total (for 4 wickets, 42 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-237 D. Warner,2-254 J. Burns,3-258 S. Smith,4-263 M. Marsh To bat: P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling T. Boult 8 - 0 - 61 - 1 D. Bracewell 11 - 1 - 63 - 0(nb-4) J. Neesham 9 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 14 - 0 - 78 - 3 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Roshan Mahanama