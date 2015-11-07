Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the first Test between India and South Africa on Saturday in Chandigarh, India India 1st innings 201 (M. Vijay 75; D. Elgar 4-22) South Africa 1st innings 184 (A. de Villiers 63; R. Ashwin 5-51) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 125-2) M. Vijay c sub b Tahir 47 S. Dhawan c de Villiers b Philander 0 C. Pujara c Amla b Tahir 77 V. Kohli c Vilas b van Zyl 29 A. Rahane c sub b Harmer 2 W. Saha c Vilas b Tahir 20 R. Jadeja lbw b Harmer 8 A. Mishra c du Plessis b Harmer 2 R. Ashwin c Amla b Tahir 3 U. Yadav b Harmer 1 V. Aaron not out 1 Extras (b-9 lb-1) 10 Total (all out, 75.3 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. Dhawan,2-95 M. Vijay,3-161 V. Kohli,4-164 C. Pujara,5-164 A. Rahane,6-178 R. Jadeja,7-182 A. Mishra,8-185 R. Ashwin,9-188 U. Yadav,10-200 W. Saha Bowling V. Philander 12 - 3 - 23 - 1 S. Harmer 24 - 5 - 61 - 4 D. Elgar 7 - 1 - 34 - 0 I. Tahir 16.3 - 1 - 48 - 4 K. Rabada 12 - 7 - 19 - 0 S. van Zyl 4 - 1 - 5 - 1 South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 218 runs) D. Elgar c Kohli b Aaron 16 V. Philander lbw b Jadeja 1 F. du Plessis c Rahane b Ashwin 1 H. Amla b Jadeja 0 A. de Villiers b Mishra 16 S. van Zyl c Rahane b Ashwin 36 D. Vilas b Jadeja 7 S. Harmer c Rahane b Jadeja 11 D. Steyn c Vijay b Ashwin 2 K. Rabada not out 1 I. Tahir lbw b Jadeja 4 Extras (b-8 lb-5 w-1) 14 Total (all out, 39.5 overs) 109 Fall of wickets: 1-8 V. Philander,2-9 F. du Plessis,3-10 H. Amla,4-32 A. de Villiers,5-45 D. Elgar,6-60 D. Vilas,7-102 S. Harmer,8-102 S. van Zyl,9-105 D. Steyn,10-109 I. Tahir Bowling R. Ashwin 14 - 5 - 39 - 3 R. Jadeja 11.5 - 4 - 21 - 5 A. Mishra 8 - 0 - 26 - 1 V. Aaron 3 - 0 - 3 - 1(w-1) U. Yadav 3 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Vineet Kulkarni Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 108 runs