Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Khawaja b M. Marsh 31 B. McCullum b Boland 28 K. Williamson c Smith b Zampa 60 H. Nicholls c Wade b M. Marsh 4 G. Elliott c Maxwell b Zampa 32 C. Anderson c Wade b Hazlewood 16 L. Ronchi c M. Marsh b Boland 19 M. Santner not out 45 A. Milne c Smith b Hazlewood 36 M. Henry b Hazlewood 0 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (lb-4 w-4) 8 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-35 B. McCullum,2-88 M. Guptill,3-95 H. Nicholls,4-158 K. Williamson,5-164 G. Elliott,6-193 L. Ronchi,7-205 C. Anderson,8-266 A. Milne,9-266 M. Henry Bowling J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 61 - 3(w-1) J. Hastings 10 - 1 - 42 - 0(w-1) S. Boland 10 - 0 - 61 - 2 A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 57 - 2(w-1) M. Marsh 6 - 0 - 30 - 2(w-1) G. Maxwell 4 - 0 - 26 - 0 Australia Innings U. Khawaja c&b Santner 50 D. Warner lbw b Santner 98 S. Smith c Ronchi b Henry 2 G. Bailey b Henry 0 G. Maxwell b Boult 6 M. Marsh not out 69 M. Wade c Milne b Santner 2 J. Hastings not out 48 Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8 Total (for 6 wickets, 46.3 overs) 283 Fall of wickets: 1-122 U. Khawaja,2-133 S. Smith,3-133 G. Bailey,4-144 G. Maxwell,5-191 D. Warner,6-197 M. Wade Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood, S. Boland Bowling T. Boult 9.3 - 0 - 66 - 1(w-3) M. Henry 10 - 0 - 57 - 2 K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1) A. Milne 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-1) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 47 - 3 G. Elliott 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Australia won by 4 wickets