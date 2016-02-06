Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Khawaja b M. Marsh 31
B. McCullum b Boland 28
K. Williamson c Smith b Zampa 60
H. Nicholls c Wade b M. Marsh 4
G. Elliott c Maxwell b Zampa 32
C. Anderson c Wade b Hazlewood 16
L. Ronchi c M. Marsh b Boland 19
M. Santner not out 45
A. Milne c Smith b Hazlewood 36
M. Henry b Hazlewood 0
T. Boult not out 2
Extras (lb-4 w-4) 8
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-35 B. McCullum,2-88 M. Guptill,3-95 H. Nicholls,4-158 K. Williamson,5-164 G. Elliott,6-193 L. Ronchi,7-205 C. Anderson,8-266 A. Milne,9-266 M. Henry
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 61 - 3(w-1)
J. Hastings 10 - 1 - 42 - 0(w-1)
S. Boland 10 - 0 - 61 - 2
A. Zampa 10 - 0 - 57 - 2(w-1)
M. Marsh 6 - 0 - 30 - 2(w-1)
G. Maxwell 4 - 0 - 26 - 0
Australia Innings
U. Khawaja c&b Santner 50
D. Warner lbw b Santner 98
S. Smith c Ronchi b Henry 2
G. Bailey b Henry 0
G. Maxwell b Boult 6
M. Marsh not out 69
M. Wade c Milne b Santner 2
J. Hastings not out 48
Extras (lb-2 w-6) 8
Total (for 6 wickets, 46.3 overs) 283
Fall of wickets: 1-122 U. Khawaja,2-133 S. Smith,3-133 G. Bailey,4-144 G. Maxwell,5-191 D. Warner,6-197 M. Wade
Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood, S. Boland
Bowling
T. Boult 9.3 - 0 - 66 - 1(w-3)
M. Henry 10 - 0 - 57 - 2
K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1)
A. Milne 9 - 0 - 58 - 0(w-1)
M. Santner 10 - 0 - 47 - 3
G. Elliott 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1)
C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Chris Broad
Result: Australia won by 4 wickets