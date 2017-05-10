May 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between West Indies and Pakistan on Wednesday in Roseau, Dominica
Pakistan 1st innings
Azhar Ali not out 85
Shan Masood c Holder b Chase 9
Babar Azam c K. Powell b Joseph 55
Younis Khan not out 10
Extras (b-1 lb-4 nb-3 w-2) 10
Total (for 2 wickets, 69 overs) 169
Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Masood,2-139 B. Azam
To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, Y. Shah, M. Abbas, H. Ali
Bowling
S. Gabriel 19 - 6 - 32 - 0(nb-3 w-1)
A. Joseph 14 - 4 - 39 - 1
R. Chase 10 - 3 - 27 - 1
J. Holder 14 - 4 - 30 - 0(w-1)
D. Bishoo 12 - 0 - 36 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad