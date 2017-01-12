Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Thursday in Wellington, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal lbw b Boult 56 I. Kayes c Boult b Southee 1 M. Haque not out 64 Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26 S. Al Hasan not out 5 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 3 wickets, 40.2 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-16 I. Kayes,2-60 T. Iqbal,3-145 Mahmudullah To bat: M. Rahim, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, S. Roy, K. Rabbi Bowling T. Boult 12.2 - 3 - 53 - 1 T. Southee 11 - 3 - 45 - 1 C. de Grandhomme 6 - 0 - 26 - 0 N. Wagner 11 - 2 - 28 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath