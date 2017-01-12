Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Thursday in Wellington, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal lbw b Boult 56 I. Kayes c Boult b Southee 1 M. Haque not out 64 Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26 S. Al Hasan not out 5 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (for 3 wickets, 40.2 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-16 I. Kayes,2-60 T. Iqbal,3-145 Mahmudullah To bat: M. Rahim, S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Ahmed, S. Roy, K. Rabbi Bowling T. Boult 12.2 - 3 - 53 - 1 T. Southee 11 - 3 - 45 - 1 C. de Grandhomme 6 - 0 - 26 - 0 N. Wagner 11 - 2 - 28 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.