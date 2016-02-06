Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and England on Saturday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa
South Africa Innings
H. Amla b Topley 4
Q. de Kock lbw b Stokes 22
F. du Plessis c Jordan b Rashid 46
A. de Villiers c Jordan b Stokes 73
J. Duminy lbw b Topley 47
R. Rossouw c Buttler b Topley 11
F. Behardien not out 23
K. Rabada c Morgan b Topley 12
K. Abbott not out 7
Extras (lb-8 w-9) 17
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 262
Fall of wickets: 1-4 H. Amla,2-53 Q. de Kock,3-98 F. du Plessis,4-205 A. de Villiers,5-206 J. Duminy,6-225 R. Rossouw,7-245 K. Rabada
Did not bat: M. Morkel, I. Tahir
Bowling
R. Topley 9 - 1 - 50 - 4(w-2)
D. Willey 7 - 2 - 33 - 0(w-1)
B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-2)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 43 - 1
M. Ali 10 - 1 - 41 - 0(w-3)
C. Jordan 5 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1)
England Innings
J. Roy b Abbott 14
A. Hales c de Kock b Abbott 99
J. Root b Abbott 38
E. Morgan c de Villiers b M. Morkel 29
B. Stokes b M. Morkel 0
J. Buttler not out 48
M. Ali not out 21
Extras (lb-11 w-3) 14
Total (for 5 wickets, 46.2 overs) 263
Fall of wickets: 1-20 J. Roy,2-117 J. Root,3-169 E. Morgan,4-176 B. Stokes,5-202 A. Hales
Did not bat: C. Jordan, A. Rashid, D. Willey, R. Topley
Bowling
K. Abbott 9 - 1 - 58 - 3(w-1)
K. Rabada 9 - 0 - 35 - 0
M. Morkel 8.2 - 0 - 31 - 2(w-1)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 66 - 0
F. Behardien 6 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1)
J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 27 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Johan Cloete
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: England won by 5 wickets