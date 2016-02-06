Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and England on Saturday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa Innings H. Amla b Topley 4 Q. de Kock lbw b Stokes 22 F. du Plessis c Jordan b Rashid 46 A. de Villiers c Jordan b Stokes 73 J. Duminy lbw b Topley 47 R. Rossouw c Buttler b Topley 11 F. Behardien not out 23 K. Rabada c Morgan b Topley 12 K. Abbott not out 7 Extras (lb-8 w-9) 17 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-4 H. Amla,2-53 Q. de Kock,3-98 F. du Plessis,4-205 A. de Villiers,5-206 J. Duminy,6-225 R. Rossouw,7-245 K. Rabada Did not bat: M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling R. Topley 9 - 1 - 50 - 4(w-2) D. Willey 7 - 2 - 33 - 0(w-1) B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 43 - 1 M. Ali 10 - 1 - 41 - 0(w-3) C. Jordan 5 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) England Innings J. Roy b Abbott 14 A. Hales c de Kock b Abbott 99 J. Root b Abbott 38 E. Morgan c de Villiers b M. Morkel 29 B. Stokes b M. Morkel 0 J. Buttler not out 48 M. Ali not out 21 Extras (lb-11 w-3) 14 Total (for 5 wickets, 46.2 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-20 J. Roy,2-117 J. Root,3-169 E. Morgan,4-176 B. Stokes,5-202 A. Hales Did not bat: C. Jordan, A. Rashid, D. Willey, R. Topley Bowling K. Abbott 9 - 1 - 58 - 3(w-1) K. Rabada 9 - 0 - 35 - 0 M. Morkel 8.2 - 0 - 31 - 2(w-1) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 66 - 0 F. Behardien 6 - 0 - 35 - 0(w-1) J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 5 wickets