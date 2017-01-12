Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook lbw b Mathews 10 D. Elgar c Karunaratne b Kumara 27 H. Amla not out 125 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 155 D. Olivier not out 0 Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-1 w-3) 21 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-45 S. Cook,2-45 D. Elgar,3-337 J. Duminy To bat: F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, W. Parnell, V. Philander, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 20 - 3 - 70 - 0 N. Pradeep 18 - 4 - 58 - 0(w-2) A. Mathews 12 - 4 - 25 - 1(nb-1) L. Kumara 18 - 1 - 79 - 2(w-1) R. Herath 14 - 0 - 67 - 0 D. de Silva 8 - 1 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: David Boon
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.