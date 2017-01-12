Jan 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook lbw b Mathews 10 D. Elgar c Karunaratne b Kumara 27 H. Amla not out 125 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 155 D. Olivier not out 0 Extras (b-9 lb-8 nb-1 w-3) 21 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1-45 S. Cook,2-45 D. Elgar,3-337 J. Duminy To bat: F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, W. Parnell, V. Philander, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 20 - 3 - 70 - 0 N. Pradeep 18 - 4 - 58 - 0(w-2) A. Mathews 12 - 4 - 25 - 1(nb-1) L. Kumara 18 - 1 - 79 - 2(w-1) R. Herath 14 - 0 - 67 - 0 D. de Silva 8 - 1 - 22 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: David Boon