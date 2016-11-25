UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval not out 35 T. Latham c Aslam b Amir 0 K. Williamson c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 13 R. Taylor not out 29 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 21 overs) 77 Fall of wickets: 1-5 T. Latham,2-39 K. Williamson To bat: H. Nicholls, C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, M. Henry Bowling M. Amir 6 - 2 - 15 - 1 So. Khan 7 - 1 - 35 - 1 I. Khan 7 - 1 - 19 - 0 W. Riaz 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Match referee: Richie Richardson TV umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.