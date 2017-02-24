Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between India and Australia on Friday in Pune, India
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 256-9)
M. Renshaw c Vijay b R. Ashwin 68
D. Warner b U. Yadav 38
S. Smith c Kohli b R. Ashwin 27
S. Marsh c Kohli b J. Yadav 16
P. Handscomb lbw b Jadeja 22
M. Marsh lbw b Jadeja 4
M. Wade lbw b U. Yadav 8
M. Starc c Jadeja b R. Ashwin 61
S. O'Keefe c Saha b U. Yadav 0
N. Lyon lbw b U. Yadav 0
J. Hazlewood not out 1
Extras (lb-6 nb-9) 15
Total (all out, 94.5 overs) 260
Fall of wickets: 1-82 D. Warner,2-119 S. Marsh,3-149 P. Handscomb,4-149 S. Smith,5-166 M. Marsh,6-190 M. Wade,7-196 M. Renshaw,8-205 S. O'Keefe,9-205 N. Lyon,10-260 M. Starc
Bowling
I. Sharma 11 - 0 - 27 - 0(nb-1)
R. Ashwin 34.5 - 10 - 63 - 3
J. Yadav 13 - 1 - 58 - 1(nb-1)
R. Jadeja 24 - 4 - 74 - 2(nb-2)
U. Yadav 12 - 3 - 32 - 4(nb-1)
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c Wade b Hazlewood 10
L. Rahul c Warner b O'Keefe 64
C. Pujara c Wade b Starc 6
V. Kohli c Handscomb b Starc 0
A. Rahane c Handscomb b O'Keefe 13
R. Ashwin c Handscomb b Lyon 1
W. Saha c Smith b O'Keefe 0
R. Jadeja c Starc b O'Keefe 2
J. Yadav st Wade b O'Keefe 2
U. Yadav c Smith b O'Keefe 4
I. Sharma not out 2
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (all out, 40.1 overs) 105
Fall of wickets: 1-26 M. Vijay,2-44 C. Pujara,3-44 V. Kohli,4-94 L. Rahul,5-95 A. Rahane,6-95 W. Saha,7-95 R. Ashwin,8-98 J. Yadav,9-101 R. Jadeja,10-105 U. Yadav
Bowling
M. Starc 9 - 2 - 38 - 2(nb-1)
S. O'Keefe 13.1 - 2 - 35 - 6
J. Hazlewood 7 - 3 - 11 - 1
N. Lyon 11 - 2 - 21 - 1
Australia 2nd innings
D. Warner lbw b R. Ashwin 10
S. Marsh lbw b R. Ashwin 0
S. Smith not out 59
P. Handscomb c Vijay b R. Ashwin 19
M. Renshaw c I. Sharma b J. Yadav 31
M. Marsh not out 21
Extras (lb-3) 3
Total (for 4 wickets, 46 overs) 143
Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Warner,2-23 S. Marsh,3-61 P. Handscomb,4-113 M. Renshaw
To bat: M. Wade, S. O'Keefe, N. Lyon, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
R. Ashwin 16 - 3 - 68 - 3
R. Jadeja 17 - 6 - 26 - 0
U. Yadav 5 - 0 - 13 - 0
J. Yadav 5 - 0 - 27 - 1
I. Sharma 3 - 0 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad