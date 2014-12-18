Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and West Indies on Thursday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 340-3) A. Petersen c De. Smith b Roach 27 D. Elgar c Samuels b Cottrell 28 F. du Plessis c Ramdin b Roach 0 H. Amla c Taylor b Benn 208 A. de Villiers c Blackwood b Benn 152 S. van Zyl not out 101 Q. de Kock not out 18 Extras (b-8 lb-6 nb-2 w-2) 18 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 140.3 overs) 552 Fall of wickets: 1-57 A. Petersen,2-57 D. Elgar,3-57 F. du Plessis,4-365 A. de Villiers,5-520 H. Amla Did not bat: V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, K. Abbott Bowling J. Taylor 26.1 - 5 - 108 - 0 S. Cottrell 28 - 1 - 124 - 1(nb-2 w-1) K. Roach 15.5 - 4 - 52 - 2(w-1) S. Benn 46 - 7 - 148 - 2 M. Samuels 20 - 0 - 89 - 0 K. Brathwaite 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 J. Blackwood 3.3 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Billy Bowden TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle