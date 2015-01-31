Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand
Pakistan Innings
M. Hafeez b Mills 0
A. Shehzad c Ronchi b Boult 15
Y. Khan lbw b Mills 9
Misbah-ul-Haq c Latham b Elliott 58
H. Sohail c Guptill b Anderson 23
U. Akmal b Elliott 13
S. Ahmed c Latham b Anderson 5
S. Afridi c Guptill b Milne 67
B. Bhatti c Guptill b Boult 0
E. Adil c B. McCullum b Elliott 6
M. Irfan not out 1
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-9) 13
Total (all out, 45.3 overs) 210
Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Hafeez,2-29 A. Shehzad,3-32 Y. Khan,4-81 H. Sohail,5-113 U. Akmal,6-127 S. Ahmed,7-198 Misbah-ul-Haq,8-203 B. Bhatti,9-203 S. Afridi,10-210 E. Adil
Bowling
K. Mills 10 - 2 - 29 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
T. Boult 9 - 0 - 25 - 2(w-2)
A. Milne 10 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-3)
B. McCullum 6 - 0 - 37 - 0
C. Anderson 6 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-2)
G. Elliott 4.3 - 0 - 26 - 3(w-1)
New Zealand Innings
M. Guptill c Bhatti b Irfan 39
B. McCullum c Shehzad b Bhatti 17
T. Latham c S. Ahmed b Afridi 23
R. Taylor not out 59
G. Elliott not out 64
Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11
Total (for 3 wickets, 39.3 overs) 213
Fall of wickets: 1-31 B. McCullum,2-75 T. Latham,3-101 M. Guptill
Did not bat: C. Anderson, L. Ronchi, N. McCullum, K. Mills, A. Milne, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Irfan 10 - 2 - 60 - 1(w-5)
B. Bhatti 8 - 0 - 51 - 1(w-1)
E. Adil 7.3 - 0 - 44 - 0
S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-2)
H. Sohail 4 - 0 - 16 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Michael Gough
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: New Zealand won by 7 wickets