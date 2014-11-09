Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez c&b Anderson 96
A. Shehzad not out 126
Az. Ali not out 46
Extras (nb-1) 1
Total (for 1 wickets, 90 overs) 269
Fall of wickets: 1-178 M. Hafeez
To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, R. Ali, I. Khan
Bowling
T. Boult 16 - 4 - 38 - 0
T. Southee 15 - 2 - 47 - 0(nb-1)
M. Craig 17 - 1 - 59 - 0
I. Sodhi 23 - 5 - 68 - 0
C. Anderson 7 - 1 - 31 - 1
J. Neesham 7 - 0 - 20 - 0
B. McCullum 5 - 1 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Andy Pycroft